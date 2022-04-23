OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will change its Oswego County Health Department case investigation process in response to changes in support from the New York State Department of Health.

The changes take effect on Friday, April 29 and includes discontinuing for most individuals and re-focusing efforts on vaccination and educational outreach.

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to follow these guidelines if they become sick or test positive with either an at-home test kit or a PCR test administered through a health care provider or pharmacy.

Please isolate at home for five days. Day one starts the day AFTER symptoms start or the positive test result. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has an online calculator to help you determine your isolation period: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html Following isolation, if you don’t have symptoms, continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others and in public for days six through 10. If you still have symptoms, please continue to isolate.

Notify your close contacts, especially those who live in the same household, that they may have been exposed during your contagious period and that they should also follow quarantine guidance from the Oswego County Health Department’s website: https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19.

Notify your health care provider to find out if you are eligible for antiviral medication and other treatment options.

Access a self-affirmation form for employer and school documentation on the County Health Department’s website.

Use other resources located on this website or call the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note that if you test positive, you may receive a text message from the New York State Department of Health but will not receive a follow-up phone call.

“These changes in our priorities are in response to the increased transmissibility of the COVID-19 virus and the shortened isolation and quarantine periods,” Supervising Public Health Nurse with the Preventative Health Services Division of the Oswego County Health Department Jennifer Purtell said. “As a result, case investigations and contact tracing have become less effective in stopping the spread of the virus among the general population.”

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang added the health department will investigate when case clusters and outbreaks in high-risk congregate settings – such as schools and day care centers – are reported.

“Due to these changes in the state system, it will be difficult to identify most case clusters as we have done in the past,” Huang said. “So we encourage residents, employers and facilities to contact the health department if they notice an increase in cases in a particular area.”

Oswego County will now shift resources to focus on educational outreach and vaccination – two tools that continue to have a substantial impact on keeping our community healthy and, at the same time, support community cluster and outbreak response.

Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:

Get vaccinated and keep your COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Wear a well-fitting mask in public.

Stay six feet from others.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Test to prevent virus spread to others

Wash your hands often.

Follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.

Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

