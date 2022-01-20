OSWEGO COUNTY — According to the Oswego County Health Department, face masks distributed to municipalities and high-risk populations by Oswego County came directly from New York State and underwent testing that determined the filtration efficacy met or exceeded expected benchmarks.

Comments by public officials and recent news reports have questioned the authenticity and effectiveness of face mask supplies distributed by Oswego County. The National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL), a division of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), performed testing on a sample of the face masks that showed filtration efficiencies above 98% — a percentage in line with KN95 masks and far exceeding the protection offered by cloth or surgical masks.

NIOSH is the certifying federal authority for N95 face masks, which are designed for use in medical and other specialty settings, but the agency does not certify KN95 masks.

While NPPTL conducts testing on KN95 masks, the test results are not intended for use by manufacturers, distributors, suppliers or importers to make claims about their products or to influence purchasers. NPPTL test results are not to be used to make claims that products meet NIOSH approval requirements.

NIOSH does not approve KN95 face masks, and any claims made by manufacturers or resellers that such masks are NIOSH approved is misleading. Packaging on various foreign-made KN95 face mask products have fraudulently claimed NIOSH certification, though this is not the case with the products distributed by Oswego County.

NPPTL documentation provided to the county and available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, indicates the face masks have similar performance requirements to NIOSH-approved devices but NIOSH does not have knowledge about manufacturer quality control systems or the product’s handling.

“I’m confident what we handed out is authentic. Oswego County has been proactive in ensuring the supplies we distribute have been high quality,” said Renee Fox, Oswego County Emergency Medical Services coordinator. “Oswego County staff are continuing their efforts on multiple fronts including masks, vaccinations and testing to help residents stay safe as we navigate our way through this pandemic.”

The CDC calls masking “a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19” and notes it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask. According to CDC, masking is effective in reducing transmission of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly and protects yourself and others from the virus.

N95 and KN95 masks have similarities but are not the same. N95 masks, as previously noted, meet a U.S. standard while KN95 masks do not (there is a Chinese standard for KN95 masks). Both masks cover individuals’ nose and mouth, but N95 masks loop around the head and neck, while KN95 masks can loop around the ears.

Reports have circulated since at least 2020 that a large percentage of KN95 masks tested have not met certain U.S standards for N95 masks intended for medical providers and hospital patients. However, it has been generally accepted that most of the KN95 masks provide more protection than surgical or cloth masks and can be used in certain clinical settings.

For more information about face mask wearing and the difference levels of protection offered by various masks, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/types-of-masks.html.

For more information about counterfeit face masks and NIOSH certification, visit https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/usernotices/counterfeitResp.html.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. In accordance with state regulations, Oswego County government requires masks to be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

