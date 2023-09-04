OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nick Stereo Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

To be eligible to donate blood in New York State, donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and must be in good health and feeling well.

According to the American Red Cross, good health means that a person feels well and can perform normal activities. If an individual has a chronic condition such as diabetes, healthy means that the individual is also being treated and their chronic condition is under control.

Regular blood donors can donate whole blood every 56 days, up to six times a year. Frequent blood donors can track their donation history and schedule an appointment using the American Red Cross Blood Donor phone app.

First-time blood donors should consult with their health care provider about any potential concerns and to find out if donating blood is right for them.

All donors must register with the American Red Cross before the day of the blood drive.

To register or to learn more about eligibility requirements, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3497.

