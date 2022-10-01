OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that five Oswego County residents have been diagnosed with laboratory confirmed flu so far this season. Four of those diagnosed are children.

“Flu season is always unpredictable, but now that we have seen cases within the county, it’s important to get vaccinated against influenza,” said Jodi Martin, director of preventive services for the Oswego County Health Department. “It’s recommended that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated.”

The Oswego County Health Department will offer flu clinics from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. every Monday and Friday beginning Monday Oct. 3. The clinics will be walk-in only and offer vaccines for people ages 6 months and older.

The cost of the vaccine ranges from $38 to $81 depending on vaccine type and are covered by most insurances.

The health department accepts the following insurances: UMR POMCO Select, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Fidelis, United HealthCare Community Plan, United Healthcare Medicare advantage plans, Medicaid, and Medicare.

People with insurances other than those listed may have to pay out of pocket and submit a receipt to their insurer for reimbursement. No one is turned away due to the inability to pay.

Nasal flu vaccines will be available for people aged 2 to 49 years and high-dose flu vaccine will be available for those ages 65 years and above. As the Oswego County Health Department continues to receive supplies of flu vaccine, please call to check for the availability of high-dose and nasal vaccines before coming in.

Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all these symptoms: fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.

Most people who get flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people will develop complications such as pneumonia, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.

The health department recommends the best ways for people to protect themselves and their families from influenza is to:

• Take time to get a flu shot. Getting vaccinated against the flu is the first and most important step people can take to protect themselves and the people close to them.

• Take action to prevent the spread of germs. Frequent handwashing, sanitizing surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, staying home when sick and avoiding contact with those that are sick can help stop the spread of germs.

• Take antiviral flu medication as prescribed by a doctor. These medicines can help make symptoms milder or shorten the duration of illness. They work best if started within two days of getting sick.

For more information on flu or vaccination clinics visit the Oswego County Department of Health’s website at www. https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call 315-349-3547.

