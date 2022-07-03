Oswego County Health Department: Now Is The Time For Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced its vaccination clinic schedule for July – including COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 4 years.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved COVID-19 vaccinations for this age group late last month.

“This is a great opportunity for parents to further protect their little ones from COVID-19,” said Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “The timing of this approval is perfect to help families that want to travel this summer and those that want to prepare their kids for the fall term when they might start school.”

The Health Department will offer this pediatric dose by appointment only during its Tuesday vaccination clinics. Vaccinations will be administered from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. These clinics also offer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, July 13, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations. This clinic is open from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those aged 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 5 years and older. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.

“COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “People should call ahead for appointments to be sure. Parents who have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or other health issues should contact their health care provider.”

The CDC, FDA and New York State Department of Health (DOH) recommend staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which now include second booster doses for some people.

“Those approved for second booster doses include people aged 50 and older, and individuals aged 12 and older who have certain immunocompromised conditions,” said Oswego County Senior Public Health Nurse Anna Reitz. “Anyone receiving their second booster dose must be at least four months removed from their first booster shot.”

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for second booster doses. For more information about booster doses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

Anyone aged 18 or older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both primary shot and booster dose is also eligible for a second booster dose with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, regardless of health status, four months after their first booster dose was administered.

Anyone needing assistance to make an appointment can contact the county’s COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315-349-3330. Seniors aged 60 and over who need help making an appointment can also contact the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics while supplies last.

Face masks are required at any Oswego County Health Department vaccination site.

For general immunization information, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

For COVID-19 information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

For personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments, residents can contact their medical provider directly.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...