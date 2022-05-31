Oswego County Health Department Now Offers Pediatric Booster Doses

OSWEGO COUNTY – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week approved booster shots for children aged 5 to 11 years due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19 cases in communities across the country.

The Oswego County Health Department now offers the pediatric booster dose in its regular vaccination clinics.

Clinics run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. They are held at the Nick Sterio Public health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Tuesday clinics, which are by appointment only, offer general childhood and adult immunizations, including eligible COVID-19 vaccines. Wednesday clinics are dedicated to COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies.

The CDC, FDA and New York State Department of Health (DOH) recommend staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which now include second booster doses for some people. They are all individuals aged 50 and older, and individuals aged 12 and older who have certain immunocompromised conditions. Anyone receiving their second booster dose must be at least four months removed from their first booster shot.

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for second booster doses. For more information about booster doses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

Anyone aged 18 or older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both primary shot and booster dose is also eligible for a second booster dose with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, regardless of health status, four months after their first booster dose was administered.

The following clinics are scheduled over the next month:

Tuesdays, May 31 and June 7, 14, 21, 28

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including available pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals. Appointments are required. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, June 8

9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Attendees aged 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and anyone aged 18 and older can receive recommended doses of the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Appointments are preferred at all county clinics, but walk-ins will be accepted on Wednesdays.

Anyone needing assistance to make an appointment can contact the county’s COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315-349-3330. Seniors aged 60 and over who need help making an appointment can also contact the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics while supplies last.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.

For general immunization information, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

For COVID-19 information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

For personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments, residents can contact their medical provider directly.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

