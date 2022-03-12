OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department has announced its rabies clinic schedule for 2022. The schedule and any preventative measures are subject to change depending on COVID-19 virus activity and response needs in Oswego County.

New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal, but it can be prevented if post-exposure prophylaxis is administered soon after an exposure occurs,” said Judy Grandy, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department. “Our staff works hard 24/7 to identify potential exposures and the need for post-exposure rabies treatment.”

All clinics will be held by appointment only from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. A limited number of appointments will be available, and they must be scheduled in advance. Those who are unable to keep their appointment are asked to call to cancel it, so that others can make an appointment.

Starting on Thursday, March 24, residents can call 315-349-3564 to make an appointment for the March 30 clinic. Appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic. Announcements will be made before each clinic when the appointment phone line will open.

Rabies vaccination clinics for pets are scheduled at these locations this year:

March 30: County Highway Garage, 31 Schaad Dr., Scriba.

May 4: County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Rd., Pulaski.

May 18: County Highway Garage, 24 Dill Pickle Alley, Parish.

July 13: Town Highway Garage, 46 Co. Rte. 11, West Monroe.

July 27: Town Highway Garage, 68 Cemetery Dr., Hannibal.

Aug. 10: Bristol Hill Landfill maintenance garage, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Volney.

Sept. 14: Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Barrett Dr., Minetto.

Oct. 19: County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Rd., Pulaski.

There is a suggested donation of $7 per pet.

Pets must be at least three months of age to be vaccinated. Those receiving their first rabies shot must get a booster shot within one year.

The following protocols will be in effect at all clinics:

Do not attend the clinic if you or your pet is ill.

There is a limit of four pets per family. Only the individuals handling the animals should attend the clinic.

Young children are not recommended to enter the building unless absolutely necessary. If children are left in the car, they should be properly supervised.

People must control their pets at all times. Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than six feet. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrier.

Attendees are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes early to their appointment and follow signs and instructions from clinic staff.

All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the Oswego County Health Department as soon as possible. Health Department staff will work with residents and health care providers to determine if rabies treatment is needed.

To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or at 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays. Please do not call the after-hours number to make a rabies vaccination appointment. Use it only for incidents involving potential exposure.

Additional information about rabies can be found here and here.

