PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department yesterday that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected in a mosquito pool collected from the town of Palermo.

“We are working closely with state Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity around the county and will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with state and regional partners,” said Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.

Oswego County’s mosquito surveillance program began in the late spring and will continue into the fall.

“Mosquito samples (pools) are routinely collected from a number of sites around the county and tested at the state’s lab,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams. “This is the first pool in the county that has tested positive for EEE virus this year.”

Dunsmoor reminds people in Oswego County to use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.

“People should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” she said. “I know we don’t want to think about wearing long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes in this oppressive weather; however, wearing protective clothing will help protect you from mosquito bites.”

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

To reduce mosquito habitat around the home, residents are advised to:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water.

Dispose of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related