WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – The Oswego County Health Department is offering free Pfizer and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, September 9, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Williamstown Fire Department, 575 State Rte. 13.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for everyone age 12 and older who needs a first or second dose, and for everyone who qualifies for a third dose according to the CDC guidance.

In addition, the 1-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone age 18 and older from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the fire department.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

For information, call the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or register on-line at https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

Additional information about the CDC guidance for third-dose COVID shots is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

