Oswego County Health Department: WNV Still Active In County, Aerial Spraying Helped Reduce Mosquito Population

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more pools (samples) collected last week from the towns of Albion and West Monroe have tested positive for the West Nile virus (WNV).

Both samples were taken prior to the aerial spraying that was conducted last week. The site in the town of West Monroe was treated by aerial spraying on Sept. 3.

“The aerial spraying was effective in reducing the targeted mosquito populations, but it will not eliminate them,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Mosquitoes and the viruses they may carry remain a threat in the environment until the first heavy frost. It is extremely important that people throughout the county continue to use personal protective measures to guard against mosquito bites.”

The health department continues to advise people to limit outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; to wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors; and to consider other methods of personal protection against mosquito bites such as insect repellents.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

Residents are also advised to take the following measures to remove standing water and reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home and property:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District or at local municipal offices. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

The county and state health departments continue to monitor the mosquito population and virus activity in Oswego County.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

