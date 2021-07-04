OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully-integrated designer, manufacturer and multi-channel merchant of high-quality, hand-crafted ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture and home and garden accessories.

“Our Volney warehouse facility is an excellent site to house our growing fulfillment operations for years to come,” said MacKenzie-Childs Director of Human Resources Kristin Piscitelli. “MacKenzie-Childs offers competitive pay and great benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K with company match, referral bonuses and much more. This is a great opportunity for so many in the area and lots of room for employees to grow.”

Interested candidates can apply online at www.mackenzie-childs.com and click on “Careers” at the bottom of the page or complete a paper application at the OCWNY office at 200 N. 2nd St. in Fulton, NY. Applicants can call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000 to schedule an interview appointment.

