Oswego County Invites Job Seekers To Fall Job Fair Sept. 21

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.

“Our economy is struggling to rebound from the upheaval of the pandemic and there are countless employment opportunities in our local area,” said Rachel Pierce, director of the employment and training division of Oswego County Department of Social Services. “We are hoping to bring together job seekers and businesses for an introduction to our local talent and employment opportunities. Helping people find employment – and helping businesses find quality candidates – both help our communities better their economic futures.”

Some of the businesses scheduled to attend are Huhtamaki; Oswego Industries, Inc.; Novelis, Inc.; MacKenzie-Childs Distribution Center; Rite Aid Corporation; Oswego Health; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.; Davis-Standard, LLC; Menter Ambulance; Over the Top Roofing; and many more.

Vice President of Human Resources for Oswego Health, Marq Brown shares, “Oswego Health is looking forward to participating in the Oswego County Workforce New York event because it’s a great opportunity to engage with candidates in the community. As the largest health care system in the area with 17 locations, we’re continuously looking to add to our team. No matter if you’re experienced or looking to start a career in health care, we encourage everyone to stop by the job fair and learn about the opportunities we have to offer.”

Local training facilities ready to discuss their programs include CiTi BOCES and OCM BOCES.

Matthew Tarolli, coordinator of adult programs at OCM BOCES stated, “Oswego County Workforce New York continues to keep the employment needs of the citizens of Oswego County in the forefront. The team consistently works with training providers to ensure that adults are exposed to a variety of training options that exist in Central New York. We have been able to consistently meet with prospective students through job fairs and referrals to our many services.”

Oswego County Workforce New York will have information available about additional services for job seekers such as resume assistance, online learning and funding options for training.

For details about the event, call 315-591-9000 or email [email protected]. For more information about upcoming events, open positions and job search tips, go to www.ocwny.org or find Oswego County Workforce New York on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, across from Mimi’s Drive-In.

