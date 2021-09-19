Oswego County Invites Job Seekers To Job Fair September 29

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair, scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.

The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities.

“Our economy is struggling to rebound from the upheaval of the pandemic and there are countless employment opportunities in our local area,” said Rachel Pierce, director of the employment and training division of Oswego County Department of Social Services. “We are hoping to bring together job seekers and businesses for an introduction to our local talent and employment opportunities. Helping people find employment, and helping businesses find quality candidates, helps our communities better their economic futures.”

Some of the businesses scheduled to attend are Page Trucking, Inc.; Oswego Industries, Inc.; Novelis; Mackenzie-Childs Distribution Center; Rite Aid; Oswego Health; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.; Davis-Standard; ConnextCare; Over the Top Roofing; and many more.

“Page Trucking has been honored to be part of several job fairs hosted by Oswego County Workforce,” said Eric Ingersoll, driver manager for Page Trucking. “A big thank you to them for their dedication and allowing Page Trucking to be involved in these types of events. We look forward to the next one!”

Local training facilities ready to discuss their programs include Cayuga Community College, CiTi BOCES, OCM BOCES, and National Tractor Trailer School (NTTS).

“The Oswego County Workforce division continues to keep the employment needs of the citizens of Oswego County in the forefront,” said Matthew Tarolli, coordinator of Adult Programs at OCM BOCES. “The team consistently works with training providers to ensure that adults are exposed to a variety of training options that exist in Central New York. We have been able to consistently meet with prospective students through job fairs and referrals to our many services.”

COVID-19 regulations will be followed throughout the event. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask at all times and use hand sanitizer at sign-in. There will also be guides to maintain six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Oswego County Workforce New York will have information available about additional services for job seekers such as resume assistance, online learning and funding options for training.

For details about the event, call 315-591-9000 or email [email protected]. For more information about upcoming events, open positions and job search tips, go to www.ocwny.org or find Oswego County Workforce New York on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, across from Mimi’s Drive-In.

