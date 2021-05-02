Oswego County Invites Job Seekers To Outdoor Job Fair May 12

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Spring Outdoor Job Fair to bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities.

It is scheduled to run rain or shine from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.

“Our economy is struggling to rebound from the upheaval of the pandemic and there are countless employment opportunities in our local area,” said Rachel Pierce, director of Employment and Training for Oswego County. “We are hoping to bring together job seekers and businesses for an introduction to our local talent and employment opportunities. Helping people find employment and businesses find quality candidates also helps our communities better their economic futures.”

Some of the businesses slated to attend are Page Trucking, Inc.; Oswego Industries, Inc.; Novelis; Mackenzie-Childs Distribution Center; McLane (Northeast) Company, Inc.; Oswego Health; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.; Pathfinder Bank; Healthway; Over the Top Roofing; and many more.

“Pathfinder Bank and Oswego County Workforce have partnered together for many years,” said Larry Dunsmore, human resources specialist. “Pathfinder Bank is a proud supporter and participant of the job fairs hosted by Oswego County Workforce New York. Pathfinder Bank. Local. Community. Trust.”

Local training facilities ready to discuss their programs include CiTi BOCES, Cayuga Community College, OCM BOCES, National Tractor Trailer School (NTTS), and Onondaga Community College, along with OnPoint for College for admissions assistance.

“The Oswego County Workforce division continues to keep the employment needs of the citizens of Oswego County in the forefront,” said Matthew Tarolli, coordinator of adult programs at OCM BOCES. “The team consistently works with training providers to ensure that adults are exposed to a variety of training options that exist in Central New York. We have been able to consistently meet with prospective students through job fairs and referrals to our many services.”

COVID-19 regulations will be followed throughout the event. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask at all times and use hand sanitizer upon sign-in. It will be a walk-through fair, with foot traffic guides to maintain six-feet social distancing guidelines.

Oswego County Workforce New York will have information available about additional services for job seekers such as resume assistance, online learning, and funding options for training. The Career Center will also be open to candidates for assistance in completing online or paper applications and will have information available from community organizations, such as Volunteer Transportation Center and the Small Business Administration.

The Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, N.Y. 13069, across from Mimi’s Drive-In. Please call 315-591-9000 or email [email protected] for more information about the event.

Visit our website www.ocwny.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn at Oswego County Workforce New York for upcoming events, open positions, and job search tips.

