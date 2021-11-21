OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County joined other counties across the state in Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans.

The initiative recognizes the challenges of military service, the transition back to civilian life and every honorable contribution and sacrifice in between. Residents are encouraged to display an indoor or outdoor green light to show all military veterans that they are appreciated and supported.

The Oswego County Legislature's Human Services Committee announced the local launch of Operation Green Light to recognize veterans.

