OSWEGO COUNTY – Interim Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special effort to raise awareness about impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI Campaign begins Friday, May 26 and runs through Tuesday, May 30.

“Marking the official start of summer, Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year,” said Lighthall. “Our County Sheriff patrols will join New York State Police and other municipal law enforcement agencies in a coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

The STOP-DWI Memorial Day Weekend High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Other campaigns around the year target Independence Day, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the December holiday season, Superbowl Weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

These well-publicized, high-visibility campaigns aim to save lives by reducing the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Lighthall reminds residents that they can help make a difference by having a sober plan. “Impaired driving is preventable, it just takes a little planning,” he said. “Have a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, or download the free STOP-DWI mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you’ll always be able to find a safe ride home.”

For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi.

