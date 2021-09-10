OSWEGO – During Thursday’s Oswego County Legislature meeting, the legislative body approved all 25 resolutions that were proposed.

Prior to the meeting, the chairman of the legislature, James Weatherup, honored Betsy Sherman-Saunders who celebrated her 10 year anniversary with the county via a certificate of appreciation.

The legislature approved every resolution unanimously except for one, HS-1, as Legislator James Karasek abstained from the vote. HS-1 was a resolution that awarded ARISE professional services contract RFP 21-OFA-001 for consumer directed in-home care. According to Legislator Roy Reehil, ARISE was the only group to place a bid on the contract.

“The RFP is awarded to the single group that responded, that’s to ARISE,” Reehil said. “They have done an excellent job for us in the past. This is at the proposed price of $19.84 for in-home care.”

Other Human Services resolutions that were passed include two budget modifications for the youth bureau. HS-3 and HS-4 saw the county accept funds from the state. HS-3 reads “resolution authorizing budget modification youth bureau – additional 2021 NYS aid runaway homeless youth,” while HS-4 is for “additional 2021 NYS aid youth development.”

While Karasek abstained from HS-1, he proposed several resolutions as the chairman of the Health Committee. HE-1 authorizes a budget modification for the health department as it received $21,893 in state aid for a myriad of medical supplies like immunizations and medications.

“It will be used for preventative vaccines for children, purchase of STD medications, purchase of immunization clinic and supplies for COVID,” Karasek said.

HE-3 was a resolution that authorized the health department to pay for the cost of spraying chemicals to “control disease carrying mosquitoes.” This is a service that New York State will reimburse the county for once it is completed. While the cost was adjusted for, the chemicals may take some time to actually be obtained due to supply and trucking issues, according to Karasek.

The final two resolutions of note come from both the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee and the Economic Development and Planning Committee. GC-4 approved a settlement agreement regarding the County of Oswego vs. Purdue Pharma ET AL., regarding the opioid addiction crisis. According to the resolution, distributors offered the county between $2,301,847.55 and $4,066,180.73.

EP-2 was a resolution to offer a comment on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s plan for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. According to Legislator Tim Stahl, the legislature will share voices of encouragement for the project.

“We are in the public comments section of the National Marine Sanctuary designation, so this is a resolution that voices our encouragement of the project and asks them to continue on with it,” Stahl said.

All other resolutions passed and the agenda for the meeting can be viewed here.

All county legislative meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held on October 14 at 2 p.m.

