OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Tourism and Public Information Coordinator Janet Clerkin was honored by the full legislature at its organizational meeting on January 6. The recognition comes as Clerkin retires from her post after 37 years of service to the county.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup noted Clerkin’s important contributions in the development of the County’s Tourism and Public Information Office.

“Janet has been a tremendous asset to our county,” he said. “The integrity of her character and the quality of her work are an example to all those around her.”

Legislator Tim Stahl, chairman of the County’s Economic Development and Planning Committee agreed, saying, “Janet is an exceptional employee who has led efforts to promote Oswego County across the state and the region. Her vast knowledge of the tourism industry has made her well-known and respected among many tourism groups and agencies across the state.”

Oswego County Administrator Philip Church and Director of Strategic Initiatives David Turner shared words of gratitude for Clerkin’s expertise and dedication after the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented her with a certificate of recognition.

“Janet was one of my first supervisors,” Church said. “She taught me a lot about communicating with the public and the media, much of which I still use today… Her diligence and professionalism have had a tremendous impact on the County’s public information efforts. She has set a high standard of integrity and credibility that has earned her respect from co-workers, the media and County residents.”

Turner also praised Clerkin’s strong work ethic, “Janet is a consummate professional and a conscientious, humble employee. She has long been committed to serving Oswego County residents, whether it’s promoting the area’s tourism assets or covering news topics fairly and getting the word out in a timely manner. I’m grateful for everything she’s done for our team and this county. We will miss her greatly but wish her a very happy retirement.”

Hailing from Chazy, New York, Clerkin came to Oswego County to attend SUNY Oswego and – like so many – fell in love with this area. She began her career in a newsroom, first working for the Palladium Times, then helping to launch The Oswego County Messenger where she covered the government beat before the newspaper closed.

Clerkin was then offered an opportunity to work in the Oswego County administrator’s office, publicizing information about government services and programs to county residents and the news media. She brought her journalistic integrity and news writing skills to the job, giving Oswego County Public Information a reputation of credibility among local and regional news media. She taught these same qualities to several public information officers she mentored through the years.

When the state began allocating funds to counties for tourism promotion, Clerkin’s responsibilities expanded to include visitor marketing. She went on to help to develop the current tourism and public information office where she served as its coordinator for the last 15 years.

Clerkin said she is grateful to have had a career that she genuinely loved and enjoyed. She thanked those who have helped make it all possible, especially her husband Kevin and their family for their support over the years.

