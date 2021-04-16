Oswego County Legislature Honors Veterans With Purple Heart County Measure

OSWEGO – In an effort to recognize veterans who have been wounded or killed in action serving the U.S., thereby receiving the Purple Heart, the Oswego County Legislature has chosen to honor their sacrifice by passing a resolution declaring Oswego County a Purple Heart County, as announced at last night’s county legislature meeting.

April 15, 2021 in Oswego County, will now be a day officially dedicated to remembering and recognizing veterans who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal. Originally called the Badge of Military Merit, what is now the Purple Heart was first brought into being by General George Washington in 1782, it remains the nation’s oldest military medal.

Army Combat Veteran and Senior Veterans Services Officer for the Oswego County Veterans Office Matias Garcia, led the Pledge of Allegiance during last night’s meeting.

Legislator Bradley Trudell spoke about the resolution, thanking County Administrator Phil Church and Director of Veteran Services Jamie Hamlin for bringing the proposal to the legislature.

“I enthusiastically support this resolution,” Trudell said. “ The Purple Heart is awarded to individuals in the uniformed services that have been wounded or died as a result of combat action in service to America. This resolution is recognition to not only those individuals, but their families that have made the ultimate sacrifice as well. It is our intention to make this recognition more visual for everyone in the county to see.”

Also on the meeting’s agenda, was a request for a position upgrade to the Oswego County Hospice program. The program is in need of more Registered Nurses, the department currently employing one nurse to cover eight patients, which is the maximum allowed.

With non-competitive pay an issue, the county is currently experiencing difficulties filling the position, with nurses stopping the interview process upon learning of the wage amounts. Currently the program is relocating hospital patients to other agencies in other counties because of the lack of nurses in this program.

Legislator Terry Wilbur spoke enthusiastically about the program, urging fellow leaders to adopt the resolution; saying the measure would make Hospice nursing wages the same as the Oswego County Jail nursing wages, bringing a more competitive edge to the program.

“Our county Hospice program is something that we really should be proud of,” Wilbur said. “We really need to give them the tools to move this program forward and service a lot of our constituents. Unfortunately, we have to take part in [it], and let’s make sure that [the constituents] have the ability take part in this service.”

The resolution was unanimously passed by the legislature. All measures on the agenda passed and include the following:

Minutes of the March 11, 2021 meeting passed.

Appointing members to the Oswego County Fire Advisory Board for 2021.

Reclassification of position within Sheriff’s Office.

Creation and deletion of two positions in E-911 Department.

Acceptance of a grant from the Oswego County ATV Club, Inc. for enhanced safety and enforcement.

Department of Social Services to accept Federal Trade Act Funding.

Department of Social Services to accept New York State Office of Mental Health Restored State Aid.

Appointment of Commissioner of Social Services.

Establishment of Capital Project No. 0121-CO.25 Camp Hollis Shoreline Stabilization REDI.

Establishment of Capital Project No. 0221-CO.34 Sithe Trail Repair and Stabilization REDI.

Budget modification for Youth Bureau – Accept additional New York State Development Aid.

Authorization to enter into agreement with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. – Call-N-Ride Program.

Appointment of members to the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors.

Authorize the Oswego County Legislature to act as lead agency for the SEQRA Review Process for the Oswego River Project.

Request to rescind the New York State Fiber Right of Way Fee.

Accept reduction in Health Families Grant Funds.

Reinstate in Health Families Trust Fund Grant.

Increasing authorization of Capital Project No. 85 – Airport Terminal Construction.

Establishing Capital Project No. B0121 – Henderson Road Bridge over Lindsey Creek.

Establishing Capital Project No. B0221 – Halladay Road Bridge over Little Salmon River.

Budget Modification to Department of Solid Waste ERF Turbine.

Appointment of members to the Oswego County Solid Waste Management Board.

Budget modifications Solid Waste (ERF) Transfer from Insurance Recovery to Automotive Supplies and Repairs.

Budget modification – Department of Solid Waste ERF PLC Upgrade.

Authorize lease agreement with Town of Richland (H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse).

Authorize a lease agreement with the Oswego County Soil and Water District (2095 NYS Route 3, Town of Volney).

Budget Modification Unappropriated Fund Balance – COVID Response.

Authorizing and ratifying a Memorandum of Understanding by and between the County of Oswego and the Oswego County Professionals Association, Inc.

Section 206 – County Law changing Legislative Office Building hours for June, July and August.

Also on the agenda was recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, National County Government Month, and National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. To view the agenda, please click here.

All Oswego County Legislature meetings are held the third Thursday of every month, the next meeting will be held on May 13, 2021 at 2 p.m.

