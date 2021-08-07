OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County legislators presented a proclamation to Oswego ARISE that designated Monday, July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Awareness (ADA) Day.

Through advocacy, education and training, Oswego ARISE works with individuals and communities to ensure that people of all levels of ability have access to services, employment, transportation, accommodations, and telecommunications; and to reaffirm their dignity, independence, and self-worth.

To learn more about ARISE, Inc. go to www.ariseinc.org.

