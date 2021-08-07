Oswego County Legislature Recognizes ADA Day

August 7, 2021 Contributor
Pictured from left are Richard Kline, District 12; Scott Pecoy, Oswego ARISE; Jim Cronk, Oswego ARISE; James Karasek, District 22, chairman of the Legislature’s Health Committee; service dog Isabel; Tim Mahar, development officer, ARISE, Inc.; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Ralph Stacy, Jr., District 25; Morris Sorbello, District 23; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County legislators presented a proclamation to Oswego ARISE that designated Monday, July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Awareness (ADA) Day.

Through advocacy, education and training, Oswego ARISE works with individuals and communities to ensure that people of all levels of ability have access to services, employment, transportation, accommodations, and telecommunications; and to reaffirm their dignity, independence, and self-worth.

To learn more about ARISE, Inc. go to www.ariseinc.org.

