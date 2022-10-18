Oswego County Non-Profits To Offer Free Narcan Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past give years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose.

In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.

This lecture and training will be offered free of charge at the Snow Memorial Building, 4917 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, NY 13142 on Wednesday November 2, at 9 a.m. If able, please call or text Alicia Vann at 315-326-1168 by Monday October 31st to ensure a kit is available for you.

The VOW Foundation (Victor Orlando Woolson Foundation) was created to raise awareness of the dangers of synthetic drugs/bath salts, to advocate for stronger legislation against synthetics for the health and safety of young people, and to educate individuals and/or organizations in advocating for or providing services to the mentally ill, homeless and/or low income youth in Oswego County.

The Desens House is a faith-based, community driven model for recovery that is specifically focused in supporting women struggling with Substance Use Disorder. The house will be opening in the city of Oswego this fall and the residential program is tentative to open next spring.

