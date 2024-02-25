OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) partners with Blooming Health to provide a communication platform connecting to seniors through voice calls, text messages and email in over 70 different languages.

Using Blooming Health, Oswego County OFA is able to effectively reach out to thousands of older adults, ensuring they have access to vital services and resources. This will enable seniors to receive timely assistance, home delivered meals, transportation and other health and wellness needs to improve access to county services.

“The Oswego County Office for the Aging is committed to ensuring the wellbeing and independence of the older adults and families we serve,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “The partnership with Blooming Health is helping OFA to remain connected with those we serve. The notification system is a wonderful tool that provides timely and essential information and resources, helping to safeguard the safety, dignity and quality of life for the older residents of Oswego County.”

Seniors served by the OFA will automatically receive Blooming Health communications, starting with a welcome message.

“We are honored to collaborate with Oswego County to support their vision of providing programs and services to older adults and their families to promote independence and optimal health and wellness in a safe and secure environment,” stated Nima Roohi, CEO of Blooming Health. “By fostering inclusive engagement, we can amplify the support services available to older adults and ensure more people across the county can benefit from these valuable resources.”

Blooming Health is an Age Tech company founded in New York with a mission to power healthy aging in place for all. Its inclusive digital engagement solution enables aging care providers across the United States to reach tens of thousands of older adults and caregiver clients in a personalized way, removing technology and language barriers to afford older adults easier access to timely care.

To learn more about Blooming Health, visit www.gobloominghealth.com or email [email protected].

For more information on the Oswego County Office for the Aging, call 315-349-3484.

