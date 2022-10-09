Oswego County Office For The Aging Reminds Residents Of Medicare Fall Open Enrollment Runs Oct. 15 To Dec. 7

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) reminds residents that the fall open enrollment period for Medicare starts on Saturday, Oct. 15 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Medicare beneficiaries may change their coverage during this period and OFA staff are available to help seniors who are looking for guidance about their coverage.

“Each year, as more people become Medicare eligible, the demand for assistance with navigating Medicare options increases,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “Many seniors have questions about available plans and the unbiased information provided by OFA is highly sought after. The number of available appointment slots is limited, so we ask that you please bear with us as we try to address all requests.”

Due to staffing shortages, clients are asked to call ahead and make an appointment to talk to an OFA insurance counselor about their coverage options.

Counselors are scheduling appointments and returning phone calls in between client sessions, so they may not be able to return phone calls the same day a message is left, but the call will be returned as soon as possible. Messages are being answered in the order that they are received. Walk-in requests for assistance will be directed to call the counselor to set up an appointment or leave a message.

“With COVID-19 rates on the rise in Oswego County, telephone appointments are encouraged to protect the health and well-being of our seniors and others across the county,” added Sunday. “However, requests for in-person appointments will continue to be accommodated upon request. Patience is needed at this time as resources are still limited.”

For urgent concerns after-hours, people can call Medicare directly at 1-800-633-4227 for assistance. In addition, they can find answers to many questions – as well as compare plans – on the Medicare website at www.medicare.gov.

The OFA is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-349-3484 to request an appointment.

