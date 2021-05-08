Oswego County Offices Begin Summer Hours June 1

UPDATE from the county May 11, 2021:

It was erroneously reported last week that the satellite Department of Motor Vehicles offices will keep those same hours as well. The DMV offices in Oswego and Pulaski will both continue to be open by appointment only. The DMV office in Fulton remains closed until further notice.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature has adopted summer hours for departments located in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

Offices in this building, along with satellite Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski, will be open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 1 and going through Monday, Aug. 30.

