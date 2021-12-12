Oswego County Offices Will Be Closed for Christmas, New Year’s

December 12, 2021 Contributor
Image from Oswego County website.

OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; and Saturday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 3 for New Year’s Day.

Print this entry