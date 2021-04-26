Oswego County Opportunities Honors LVOC Tutors

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County tutors were named co-recipient of OCO’s prestigious Howard Wilcox Volunteer of the Year Award.

Established in memory of a very special OCO volunteer, the Howard Wilcox Volunteer of the Year Award is presented annually to a volunteer that goes above and beyond in offering their time and talents to an OCO program.

Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County (LVOC) provides one-to-one tutoring to adults seeking assistance in reading and math. LVOC’s Literacy Leaders team is comprised of eight volunteer tutors. These dedicated individuals provide weekly tutoring services in reading, writing, math, English speaking, computer, and workplace skills to adult students to assist them in reaching their educational and employment goals. Tutors develop individualized learning plans taught at a pace that works best for the student.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic presented the LVOC program and its tutors with a number of obstacles. The transition to distance learning was not an easy one but the tutors stepped up to overcome those obstacles and provided a variety of remote learning options tailored to each student’s technological capabilities. From Zoom and Go-To meetings to delivering learning packets to students and tutoring via telephone, the tutors did what was needed to continue to help students meet their literacy goals. As a result the LVOC program and its students have thrived during a very challenging time.

The effort put forth by LVOC tutors has a positive impact on the students. In addition to improved literacy skills students gain the self-confidence needed to pursue their educational and employment goals. Students become more self-reliant and are able to gain and retain employment, pass the high school equivalency exam, and become more involved in their child’s education.

“I am proud of the LVOC tutors and honored to know all of them,” said LVOC Coordinator Meg Henderson. “Being a LVOC volunteer requires much more training than most volunteer positions. Our volunteer tutors attend virtual trainings and webinars and are strong advocates for their students. Many of the adult students enrolled in LVOC have a learning disability. Our tutors are non-judgmental and show kindness and respect to their students. Many assist their student’s with obtaining and retaining employment.”

The LVOC Literacy Leaders team includes the following tutors; Betty Warren (25 years), Linda Barling (16 years), Kathy Boutelle (11 years), Laurie Wood, Mary Stancampiano, Sandy Barbaro, Laurel Ann Braun, and Rita Tickle.

“The tutors that make up our Literacy Leaders team are truly an inspiration,” Henderson said. “They work hard not only tutoring but in preparing lesson plans, advocacy and attending the required trainings in order to know the subject, materials and instruction specific to individuals with learning disabilities. I appreciate their dedication and I admire them for the work they do! They are well deserving of this recognition and I’m thrilled that they were honored with OCO’s Howard Wilcox Volunteer of the Year Award.”

