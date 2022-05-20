Oswego County Opportunities Is Informing Public Of Email Compromise

OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. recently discovered that it was the victim of an e-mail compromise which permitted access by an unauthorized person to a limited number of employee electronic mailboxes.

Although OCO’s investigation did not reveal any indication that personal information was acquired by the unauthorized individual and OCO is not aware of what information may have otherwise been viewed, the incident could have involved information relating to a small percentage of those receiving OCO’s services as well as certain employee, vendor and other information.

What information was involved?

Potentially affected information includes personally identifying information of a small percentage of those receiving OCO’s services (and, in some instances, other individuals, like employees, vendors or others having some connection to OCO), such as name, address, social security number, driver’s license number, and health information. In a very few instances, credit card number may have been involved.

What is OCO doing about this issue?

OCO worked diligently with a leading forensics firm to investigate and confirm the incident’s limited scope, identify affected information, and ensure the integrity and security of its systems. Individuals with questions can call 833.637.2103, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET; Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, except holidays.

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. is a private, non-profit human service agency that provides crisis assistance; care management; health education; nutrition services for seniors, youth, and WIC; education and literacy for children and adults; residential services for youth, homeless, disabled, and mentally ill; outreach; transportation; chemical dependence recovery; reproductive health; and job training.

