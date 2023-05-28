Oswego County Recognizes Older Americans Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed May as National Older Americans Month during its monthly meeting.

Each year, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the celebration of Older Americans Month. The theme for this year’s recognition is “Aging Unbound,” highlighting diverse aging experiences and promoting flexible thinking about aging within communities.

“We’re excited to celebrate Older Americans Month with our community partners,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) Director Sara Sunday. “Every individual ages in a unique way, and it’s become more common for older adults to remain involved in their communities. It is important to keep our seniors included and engaged for as long as possible.”

OFA is currently seeking nominations for its 2023 Senior of the Year recognition. Oswego County residents aged 60 and over who are active volunteers are eligible for nomination.

“The Senior of the Year recognition is a way we celebrate our older adults who do so much for our communities,” said Sunday. “It is truly wonderful to learn about all that they do and thank them for their volunteerism. If you know a senior who is an active volunteer, we encourage you to nominate them for this recognition.”

Nomination forms are available online and ask for basic information about the nominee and their volunteerism as well as a photo. Submissions can be sent to the Oswego County Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. All nominees will be acknowledged at the OFA Senior Picnic in August and those selected will be recognized by NYSOFA in November via a Facebook live event.

OFA has long recognized seniors for their volunteerism, selecting up to two seniors each year to be honored by the local office as well as the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA).

If more than two nominations are received, the OFA advisory council appoints a committee to review nominations and make selections. Those chosen are celebrated at a ceremony and recognized with a proclamation from the Oswego County Legislature.

Nomination forms should be submitted to OFA by Friday, June 9.

For more information about Oswego County Office for the Aging or to complete a nomination form, call 315-349-3484 or go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/office_for_the_aging/downloadable_forms.php.

