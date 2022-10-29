OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.

“The Oswego County Veterans’ Services office is proud to support Oswego County veterans, family members and spouses,” said Oswego County Veterans’ Services Director Eric Boozer. “Our staff can answer questions about benefits and assist with filing claims.”

The Oswego County Legislature recently recognized Operation Green Light, acknowledging the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women that served in the Armed Forces.

The cupola of the Oswego County Courthouse will be illuminated in green light during the month of November to honor veterans and their immeasurable sacrifice. Oswego City will join the commemoration and light up the railroad pedestrian bridge in green in support of Operation Green Light. Fulton also plans to display green lights at various municipal locations across the city, including in the community room windows at City Hall.

County residents and businesses are encouraged to display a green light as well, showing veterans that they are seen, supported and appreciated. Participants can share their support on social media with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Operation Green Light is a collaboration between the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), New York State County Executive’s Association (NYSCEA), the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association and the 62 counties of New York State. The initiative was developed in 2021, adopted by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) this year. Oswego County is among the many counties that joined the operation last year and continue to support it.

For more information about Operation Green Light, visit https://www.nysac.org/operationgreenlight. To schedule an appointment with Oswego County Veterans’ Services, please call the office at 315-591-9100 or visit its website at www.oswegocounty.com/veterans.

