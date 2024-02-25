OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature voted last week to approve a resolution for the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management to develop a new transportation software that will allow bus riders to more easily find and plan transportation routes.

“Implementing this new software is another step Oswego County is taking to remove transportation barriers for our residents,” said Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. “Bus riders will be able to download a mobile app to find available routes, schedule their trips in advance, locate their bus in real time and more. The introduction of this software will make it easier than ever for people to use and understand Oswego County public transportation.”

The software will help transit operators improve dispatch experience and efficiency, as well as supply the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management with valuable data to help determine transportation needs in the county.

“One great feature of this new software is our ability to see how many people are riding on each route and where our residents need to go,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “Having this information on ridership will help us ensure we’re offering routes that best address the transportation needs of our residents.”

The free app, developed by Via Transportation, will be customized specifically for Oswego County. It will be integrated with fixed routes to provide full connectivity to regional transit options for those traveling outside of the county.

“There will be a slow roll out of the app over the next several months, and we will keep the public updated as we have more details,” Snow added.

For information about the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

