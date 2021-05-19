OSWEGO COUNTY – The following are the unofficial results of the Oswego County school districts’ budget and Board of Education elections. Boards will meet to ratify these results.

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District: The $33.1 million budget passes with 199 yes votes and 54 no votes. Proposition 2 – Transportation passes with 203 yes votes and 52 no votes. BOE Seats: Karen Oakes, Brad Tanner, and Michael Hale were elected to a three-year term on the BOE.

Central Square Central School District: The $85.9 million budget passes. Budget newsletter here.

Fulton City School District: The $76.2 million budget passes with 434 yes votes and 125 no votes. Proposition 2 – student transportation, passes with 442 yes votes and 117 no votes. The library tax proposition passes with 403 yes votes and 154 no votes.

BOE seats:

Nicholas DeGelorm – 249

Fallon Cooper – 216

Jessica Pappalardo – 313

Jennifer Mainville – 270

Pappalardo and Mainville have been elected to replace DeGelorm and Cooper on the BOE.

Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees seats:

Ellen Himes – 404

Meagan Overton – 376

Himes and Overton have been been elected to the two available library board seats.

Hannibal Central School District: The $36.3 million budget and Proposition 2 – bus reserve fund, both pass. Budget newsletter here.

Mexico Academy and Central School District: The $59.6 million budget passes with 406 yes votes and 184 no votes. Proposition 2 – purchases of transportation vehicles passes with 398 yes votes and 191 no votes.

Board of Education seats:

Amy Shaw – 523

Chad Bigelow – 462

Shaw and Bigelow were both re-elected to serve three years on the board.

Oswego City School District: The $91.1 million budget passes with 1,098 yes votes and 580 no votes. Proposition 2 – purchase of transportation vehicles passes with 1,033 yes votes and 538 no votes. Proposition 3 – Oswego City Public Library passes with 1,069 yes votes and 503 no votes.

Board of Education seats:

Tom Ciappa – 1146

Sallye Glennen – 509

Sean Ohnmacht – 932

Jacob Southworth – 250

Ciapa and Ohnmacht were elected to serve on the board for three years each.

Library Trustee seats:

Elizabeth Oberst – 759

Casey Smith – 455

Oberst was elected to serve as a Library Trustee.

Phoenix Central School District: The $49.5 million budget and Proposition 2 – purchase of buses, both pass. Budget newsletter here.

Pulaski Academy and Central School District: The $27.9 million budget passes with 160 yes votes and 27 no votes. Voters also approved a proposition to withdraw $55,000 from the bus purchase reserve, and elected Joel Southwell, Bill Wood, and Todd Masuicca to three-year terms on the Board of Education.

Sandy Creek Central School District: The $24.4 million budget passes with 223 yes votes and 37 no votes. Proposition 2 – Public Library passes with 177 yes votes and 78 no votes.

BOE seats:

John Macklen – 141

Mark Haynes – 110

Kevin Halsey – 202

Write in – 1

Macklen and Halsey were both elected for board seats.

