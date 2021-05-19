OSWEGO COUNTY – The following are the unofficial results of the Oswego County school districts’ budget and Board of Education elections. Boards will meet to ratify these results.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District: The $33.1 million budget passes with 199 yes votes and 54 no votes. Proposition 2 – Transportation passes with 203 yes votes and 52 no votes. BOE Seats: Karen Oakes, Brad Tanner, and Michael Hale were elected to a three-year term on the BOE.
Central Square Central School District: The $85.9 million budget passes. Budget newsletter here.
Fulton City School District: The $76.2 million budget passes with 434 yes votes and 125 no votes. Proposition 2 – student transportation, passes with 442 yes votes and 117 no votes. The library tax proposition passes with 403 yes votes and 154 no votes.
BOE seats:
- Nicholas DeGelorm – 249
- Fallon Cooper – 216
- Jessica Pappalardo – 313
- Jennifer Mainville – 270
Pappalardo and Mainville have been elected to replace DeGelorm and Cooper on the BOE.
Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees seats:
- Ellen Himes – 404
- Meagan Overton – 376
Himes and Overton have been been elected to the two available library board seats.
Hannibal Central School District: The $36.3 million budget and Proposition 2 – bus reserve fund, both pass. Budget newsletter here.
Mexico Academy and Central School District: The $59.6 million budget passes with 406 yes votes and 184 no votes. Proposition 2 – purchases of transportation vehicles passes with 398 yes votes and 191 no votes.
Board of Education seats:
- Amy Shaw – 523
- Chad Bigelow – 462
Shaw and Bigelow were both re-elected to serve three years on the board.
Oswego City School District: The $91.1 million budget passes with 1,098 yes votes and 580 no votes. Proposition 2 – purchase of transportation vehicles passes with 1,033 yes votes and 538 no votes. Proposition 3 – Oswego City Public Library passes with 1,069 yes votes and 503 no votes.
Board of Education seats:
- Tom Ciappa – 1146
- Sallye Glennen – 509
- Sean Ohnmacht – 932
- Jacob Southworth – 250
Ciapa and Ohnmacht were elected to serve on the board for three years each.
Library Trustee seats:
- Elizabeth Oberst – 759
- Casey Smith – 455
Oberst was elected to serve as a Library Trustee.
Phoenix Central School District: The $49.5 million budget and Proposition 2 – purchase of buses, both pass. Budget newsletter here.
Pulaski Academy and Central School District: The $27.9 million budget passes with 160 yes votes and 27 no votes. Voters also approved a proposition to withdraw $55,000 from the bus purchase reserve, and elected Joel Southwell, Bill Wood, and Todd Masuicca to three-year terms on the Board of Education.
Sandy Creek Central School District: The $24.4 million budget passes with 223 yes votes and 37 no votes. Proposition 2 – Public Library passes with 177 yes votes and 78 no votes.
BOE seats:
- John Macklen – 141
- Mark Haynes – 110
- Kevin Halsey – 202
- Write in – 1
Macklen and Halsey were both elected for board seats.