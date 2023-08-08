OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the installation of a new piece of equipment called the TEK84-Intercept Body Scanner. The body scanner is located in the Corrections Division at the Public Safety Building. This equipment detects both metallic and nonmetallic threats, including weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband.

Additionally, the scanner allows staff to screen subjects quickly while maintaining a safe distance between people. It can also measure the temperature of the subject, providing an early indication of COVID-19 and other infections.

The body scanner was funded in part by a grant from DASNY, which administers capital grant programs on behalf of NYS that support community and economic development.

