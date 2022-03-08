OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Emane Bouffard, 17 years old and a resident of the Town of Oswego.

According to police, she was last seen in the afternoon hours on Monday, January 31. It is believed that Bouffard left on her own accord as family members have had communication with her. Bouffard has a history of running away and has previously been located in the Syracuse, Buffalo, and Albany areas. It is currently believed that Bouffard is in the Buffalo area.

Emane is approximately 4’10” tall, weighs approximately 118 pounds, has black hair and a “Faith” tattoo on her right inner forearm. She was last seen wearing a maroon wind breaker, navy shoes and a shoulder-length black wig.

Anyone who may have seen Emane or anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

