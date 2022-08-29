Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees’ Achievements

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Friday, August 12, 2022, members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony to honor and recognize staff for outstanding accomplishments in 2021.

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievement and dedication to law enforcement.

“These are exceptional officers and I’m privileged to acknowledge their skills and commitment. These officers are highly skilled, and they have proven again and again that they are the very best in what they do,” Hilton said.

Award recipients included Christy Bunce, a 12-year veteran of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, who received the Investigator of the Year award; Emilie Mullin, Deputy of the Year; and Alan France, Corrections Officer of the Year.

“Corrections work often times goes unsung but is fundamentally important to the law enforcement system,” Hilton said.

Officer France has been a corrections officer for Oswego County Corrections Division since 2015.

Sheriff Hilton also thanked the family members of the honorees who were in attendance.

“I am grateful to your families for supporting your choice of career. We salute the great work you all do. The public deserves the best services and safety and that’s what Oswego County Sheriff’s Office provides,” Hilton said during the ceremony.

