Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Runaway Volney Teen

VOLNEY, NY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Adriana Holley, 15 years old and a resident of the Town of Volney.

Police say she was last seen in the early evening hours of June 2. It is believed that Holley left on her own accord. Holley has a history of running away and has previously been located in Syracuse.

Holley is approximately 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with orange laces.

Anyone who may have seen Holley or anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

