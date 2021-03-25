Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Fraudulent Job Listing Scam

March 25, 2021 Contributor
Scam Alert graphic provided by NYS Police.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a job posted on Facebook that is fraudulent in nature.

The job listing is for an Airport Attendant at the Oswego County Airport and is listed as a full-time job paying between $800 and $1,200 per week.

The scam involves those interested in the job to provide a scanned form of identification and their Social Security card.

Remember, Oswego County will never ask you for a scanned copy of your identification or Social Security card when applying for a job.  We have placed an image of the fraudulent listing below:

An image of the fraudulent listing provided by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

  1. The other scam is the Sherrifs Department use of their boat to promote maga-tites in clear violation of the Hatch Act WITH NO REPERCUSSIONS. I WANT MY MONEY BACK; #NOTMYSHERIFF

