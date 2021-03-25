OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a job posted on Facebook that is fraudulent in nature.

The job listing is for an Airport Attendant at the Oswego County Airport and is listed as a full-time job paying between $800 and $1,200 per week.

The scam involves those interested in the job to provide a scanned form of identification and their Social Security card.

Remember, Oswego County will never ask you for a scanned copy of your identification or Social Security card when applying for a job. We have placed an image of the fraudulent listing below:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related