Fatal Accident In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Last night, at around 5:35 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 48, between Wybron Road and Wilcox Road in the Town of Granby.

Investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on State Route 48 when it entered the southbound lane and collided with a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was identified as Rylee Bartlett of Fulton, NY. Rylee was pronounced dead on scene. She was 17 years old. Also in the Dodge Journey was a 16-year-old passenger, identified as Brady Niver from Fulton, NY. Brady was transported to Upstate Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was identified as Fred Strickland, who had his wife, Sharyn Strickland, as his passenger. The Stricklands were both transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by Fulton City Police, New York State Police, Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department, Phoenix Volunteer Fire department, Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation.

