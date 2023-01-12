OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident.

In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt.

The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident. The situation was brought under control with the assistance of responding Deputies and Oswego City Police Officers.

As a result of this incident and after review of school surveillance video, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested all four students involved, charging each with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree.

Due to their ages and New York State Raise the Age laws, two of the students are charged as Juvenile Offenders and two are charged as Adolescent Offenders.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...