VOLNEY, NY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 7, at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 State Rte. 3, Volney, New York.

County residents may each bring up to five bankers’ boxes full of documents to be shredded.

For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, visit oswegocounty.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related