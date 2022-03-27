WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – The Oreo Cookie is turning 110, and Oswego County Parks and Recreation is celebrating the milestone with a family fun event at Camp Zerbe on Saturday, April 2, from 3-4 p.m.

The free event will take place in the lodge at Camp Zerbe, located at 253 state Route 104, Williamstown. Children aged 5-12 and their families are invited to come out and play cookie-inspired games, such as Eat ‘Em, Race ‘Em, Stack ‘Em and more.

Children will be separated into the following four age groups: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12.

Anyone wishing to attend the event must preregister as spots are limited. Registration can be completed online by visiting the Camp Zerbe website or by visiting the following registration link: https://oswegocounty.rja.revize.com/forms/3829

For questions or more information, call 315-349-3450 or email Parks and Recreation Coordinator Zach Grulich at [email protected]

Located in Williamstown, the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe is a more than 540-acre park owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. It includes an interpretive nature center, pavilion, lodge, playground and other amenities. Oswego County Parks and Recreation will hold four, one-week summer camp sessions at the site each week this July for children ages 6-12.

Camp Zerbe also offers pavilion and lodge rentals from May to November. Groups may call the Oswego County Parks and Recreation Department at 315-349-3450 for reservations, which are required for use of the meeting center, pavilion and lodge.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...