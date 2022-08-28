Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton.

County residents may bring up to five bankers’ boxes each full of documents to be shredded. Please make sure there are no folders, paperclips, staples or binder clips mixed in with the papers.

This event is for residents only and is not open to small businesses. For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, go to www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...