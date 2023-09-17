Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency Closed For Training Sept. 27–29

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 27 through 29 for advanced training with the New York State Department of Veterans’ Affairs. This includes satellite office hours scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Oswego VA Outpatient Clinic.

The main office will re-open Monday, Oct. 2. Satellite office hours will resume on Thursday, Oct. 5 as scheduled.

A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St. Oswego office hours are held on the third and fourth Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Oswego VA Outpatient Clinic, 293 NYS Rte. 104.

People in need of veterans’ services can continue to call the office at 315-591-9100 and leave a message. Staff will promptly return calls when the office re-opens.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...