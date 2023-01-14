OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution at its organizational meeting to waive all civil service testing fees in 2023. The initiative serves to remove a financial barrier to potential jobseekers, increase interest in open positions and encourage people to apply.

“Civil service test fees can sometimes pose a challenge to economically disadvantaged applicants,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. “Waiving these fees is one step that we’re taking to attract more candidates and fill vacancies across our departments.”

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be used to cover annual revenue and expenses associated with civil service testing fees.

“Employers nationwide are facing hardships when it comes to recruiting candidates and filling vacancies,” Oswego County Director of Human Resources Julie Bell said. “Oswego County is a great place to live and work, and our goal is that this strategy will help to increase our workforce county-wide.”

Career opportunities are available in several different Oswego County departments. Current job openings include positions as a caseworker, telecommunicator, account clerk, typist and many others.

“Apply now, because we can hire right away,” Oswego County Administrator Phil Church said. “We can hire qualified people provisionally, before the test, so don’t wait. The jobs are available now.”

The telecommunicator civil service exam application deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 20, with the exam being held on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Applications for open-competitive exams for account clerk, caseworker, caseworker Spanish speaking, typist and senior typist positions will be accepted until the Wednesday, Feb. 15 deadline, with exams scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Oswego County employees are eligible for numerous benefits, including paid time off, health insurance, life insurance, New York State retirement, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and more.

To complete an application or to view a full list of current civil service exam and job opportunities in Oswego County, visit https://oswego-portal.mycivilservice.com/.

