FULTON – In an effort to better detect breast cancer in its patients, Oswego Health has invested in upgraded technology, a 3D mammography unit, which is now housed in its Fulton Medical Center and Oswego Hospital locations with plans to expand it to its Pulaski and Central Square locations as well.

“Oswego Health is committed to the fight against breast cancer,” said Jamie Leszczynski, senior director of communications for Oswego Health. “Today we unveil the brand new, state of the art, technology called Genius 3D Mammography, that provides better, earlier breast cancer detection of our patients right here in our community, right at home.”

Regular mammograms help find breast cancer in its early stages.

To help introduce the new technology, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels went in for a mammogram using the new machine just before the discussion and talked about her experience.

“It’s exciting to have state of the art technology in Fulton… Awareness, education and access to the best health care and technology is crucial,” Michaels said. “I just had my mammogram with the new 3D technology. The process was seamless. The staff is always wonderful to work with. The technology was very user friendly, and my mind was put at ease knowing that the great partners we have here in the community are delivering such a high level of service and technology.”

Michaels said she has been getting annual mammograms since her late 20s out of precaution due to her grandmother surviving breast cancer.

Like many people, that exam was put on hold during the pandemic, and so now she and Oswego Health are encouraging those who delayed their annual mammogram during 2020 to schedule an appointment with their provider to get screened.

“I urge our community to also get back on track,” Michaels said. “Prioritize your health; be proactive and get screened. Your health and well-being are worth it.”

Dr. Lisa Lai, a provider in breast care surgery, said Oswego Health saw a 20% decrease in mammograms during 2020 and the individuals who did not get screened are probably overdue for that yearly exam, and urges them to make an appointment.

“To put things simply, mammograms save lives,” Lai said. “They would find a cancer before you would ever feel it yourself or before your doctor would. So the earlier we can find something, the more treatable and the more curable it will be.”

Dr. David Wang, a provider in radiology, explained how the new Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams, developed by Hologic, Inc, are different from 2D exams.

The unit is much the same as a 2D unit, but since it is a newer design, it is slightly more comfortable. The amount of time the procedure takes is almost identical.

Michaels confirmed that the new design was much more comfortable for her during her exam.

“Mammography on its own is a very good tool, very good for screening, and the addition of 3D is the most advanced mammographic imaging technique,” Wang said. “It allows us to see the breast tissue in very thin slices, usually millimeter slices at a time, which provides a better look at the breast.”

Wang said these exams, which are the most recent in innovation, provide a better look at the breast to better detect a tumor, which results in an earlier diagnosis. He also said these images help to eliminate things that may look suspicious, and so it decreases the rate in which a patient is called back in for another look.

While the 2D machines are “acceptable,” Wang said the 3D machines are better, so it was an expensive, but appropriate upgrade.

Leszczynski said nearly 50% of women aged 40-74 have dense breasts and are more likely to develop breast cancer because dense breast tissue can make it difficult for doctors to detect cancer. She said the 3D exam is more accurate in detecting cancer in dense breasts than typical 2D exams.

According to Oswego Health, research has found that

The 3D exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%.

Only the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.

The 3D exam reduces callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.

Lai explained that everyone is different when it comes to when to begin getting a mammogram and how often. Some, like Mayor Michaels, begin earlier in life for a variety of factors, such as family health history. She also said every medical society has a different recommendation, but the most common is to begin around the age of 40 and go in for a yearly exam.

For those who may have been putting off an exam due to lack of health insurance or other factors of an issue accessing care, Carolyn Handville, coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program of the North Country, said to contact their office (315-592-0830) and they will help you to get a free screening.

The office offers free screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, through a number of providers, including Oswego Health. Together they offer multiple locations and extended hours for breast cancer screening.

“One easy phone call to the Cancer Services Program and we are able to pay for your mammogram, your breast exam,” Handville said. “If you are under-insured and you find your insurance doesn’t cover diagnostic testing, again, a phone call to our program can cover those services for you. Breast cancer treatment as well… The financial burden should have no barrier on you getting breast cancer screening. We can help.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related