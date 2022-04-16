OSWEGO – The approaching semiquincentennial of the United States of America will be the subject of the first “History on Tap” meeting of 2022.

It will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the Banquet Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, located in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.

Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear and Site Assistant Danielle Funiciello will moderate an informal public roundtable discussion of who, what, why, where, when, and how Oswego County may choose to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and Revolutionary War.

“We would like to hear from people in the Oswego County community, to find out what their thoughts are on what this commemoration should be,” said Lear. “With careful planning over the next four years, we – residents and community partners, historians and museum professionals, students and educators – can make this a meaningful celebration of patriotism, humility and resiliency. It’s a valuable opportunity for us to highlight our shared commitment to this country.”

According to the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH), the people, events, and ideas of the American Revolution changed the world, and Americans have often struggled to live up to the ambitious ideals expressed in the country’s founding documents.

Planning for the semiquincentennial anniversary of the Declaration of Independence provides a rare opportunity to address this challenge and reinvigorate public engagement in history. It offers Americans of all ages and backgrounds the chance to reflect on the principles of liberty, courage and sacrifice and recognize injustice, racism and violence where it lives. Everyone should see themselves in the nation’s history, appreciate their relevance and understand how their diversity contributed to this country’s story.

For more information about “History on Tap” contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Updates and program information will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

