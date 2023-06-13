Anthony “Butch” Ponzi Recognized During Oswego Common Council Meeting

OSWEGO – Former City of Oswego Recreation Department Director Anthony “Butch” Ponzi was recognized by Oswego Common Councilor President Robert Corradino and council members during last night’s Tuesday, June 12 meeting. Ponzi was a longtime city employee who passed away on May 26, 2023 at the age of 83.

Corradino read a passage honoring Ponzi’s countless achievements made during his tenure with the city, his personal life, and throughout his retirement. Corradino concluded with a moment of silence to honor Ponzi. Following is the except read during last evenings meeting by Corradino:

“Anthony Butch Ponzi passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital. He was 83. Butch started working in the city’s Recreation Department as a young man many years ago and was a constant presence working on softball and baseball fields in the summer, and our community ice skating rinks in the winter months. Butch eventually became the Recreation Director for the City of Oswego in the early 1990’s. He oversaw the design and construction of the Legend Softball Complex which includes six softball fields with a concession building.

“He retired in 1995. He spent his retirement years volunteering for several youth sports organizations including Oswego Youth Soccer. He spent countless hours helping to build the Richard Benjamin Soccer Fields. Butch never sought the limelight, but he was recognized by the Oswego Children’s Board for his volunteerism when they awarded him with their Unsung Hero Award in 2003.

“Butch was a sports enthusiast and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the Detroit Lions. He enjoyed watching Oswego High School and SUNY Oswego baseball and softball games. In his younger years he coached youth basketball and baseball. For many years Butch played softball with the very successful Mr. M softball team, representing our city in countless tournaments throughout the Northeast. Butch was elected to the Oswego Softball Hall of Fame in 1989 as he was a speedy outfielder and an excellent hitter – some would say a 5-2-0 player.

“Butch devoted his entire life in making our community better, and at this time I would ask for a moment of silence for him”

Various items passed during the regular portion of the meeting including toe scours repairs at the Oswego High Dam, the purchase of two new trucks for the Oswego Water Treatment Plant, the availability of funds for the East First Street Development Project, and the passage of various events slated to happen around the City of Oswego. All resolutions were unanimously passed.

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month, the meeting to be held on June 26 at 7:15 p.m.

