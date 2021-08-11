OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego is proud to announce the opening of two new art exhibitions at the Oswego Civic Arts Center.

In the Timothy McHenry Gallery, Bill DeMott will be having a retrospective exhibition of his artwork called Retroactivity: The Past is the Present.

DeMott is a fine artist and graphic designer who teaches at area colleges, including SUNY Oswego, Cayuga Community College in Fulton and Monroe Community College in Rochester. His work will include prints, drawings and mixed-media work from over 40 years of art-making.

Opening simultaneously in the Jo Hyse Gallery on the first floor of the Arts Center will be a show of new paintings by SUNY Oswego student Sofia Pérez, entitled The Power of Ancestral Archetypes.

Pérez was born in Austin, Texas. Her work depicts ancient feminine archetypes while referencing self-portraiture, bringing together the ancient wisdom of her pre-Colombian cultural heritage with her present-day self, in order to convey empowerment and healing.

A reception will be held to open both exhibitions on Saturday, August 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibition will continue until Sunday, September 19.

The Art Association of Oswego is housed in The Oswego Civic Arts Center at the northernmost end of East 4th Street, directly across from Fort Ontario. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For information on other exhibitions and classes, check the AAO website www.oswegoarts.org.

