Caring Community Advocates To Host Senior Fair At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO – Plans are underway for the return of the Oswego County Senior Fair.

Coordinated by the Caring Community Advocates Committee, the Senior Fair will be held Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany St. in Oswego.

Out of an abundance of caution this year’s Senior Fair will be a drive through event. The Senior Fair, which is free to attend, will feature more than 50 exhibitors and vendors offering health tips, wellness information, health insurance, nutrition information and more, including a number of giveaways.

“We are excited to be bringing the Senior Fair back again,” said OCO Coordinator of Community Health and Caring Community Advocates Member Leanna Cleveland. “Thanks to our sponsors, the many exhibitors and vendors, and the Oswego Speedway, we are once again able to offer our older residents the opportunity to gather information on vital programs and services specifically for them.”

In addition to the exhibitors and vendors the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be on hand to distribute boxes of food to anyone wishing to receive one. The boxes, which include fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods, will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last. The boxes will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair.

Those wishing to attend the drive though Senior Fair will enter through the back of the Oswego Speedway using the Skyline Drive entrance. There will be volunteers directing traffic.

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Leanna Cleveland at 315 592-0827, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.

