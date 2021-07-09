OSWEGO – The City of Oswego has announced it will hold police examination on September 18, 2021 as the city begins the process of hiring up to five new police officers in the near future.

The exam announcement has been posted and Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city will waive application fees for individuals applying to take the exam. To sign up for the exam, applications are due by August 12, 2021.

For more information on how to apply for the exam, call the City of Oswego Human Resource Department by calling 315-342-8159 or visit https://www.oswegony.org/work/upcoming-examinations.

In 2020, Mayor Barlow announced several new police officer recruitment efforts, including a recruitment and retention team and a promotional video, in an effort to increase the number of interested applicants for open police officer’s positions as the City of Oswego works to grow and diversify the local police department. To contact the OPD recruitment team for more information on being an Oswego Police officer, contact Officer Chelsea Giovo at [email protected] or 315-342-8130.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related