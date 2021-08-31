OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union’s 55th Annual Meeting will take place on Thursday, September 2, beginning at 6 p.m. outside of the Compass main office located at 131 George St. in Oswego.

This year’s Annual Meeting will include an update on the state of the credit union from the Compass Board and management, as well as an opportunity to vote for the three open seats on the Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

Members must be 18 years or older, in good standing with Compass Federal Credit Union and provide identification in order to vote in the Board of Directors election.

This year’s candidates for the Board of Directors include incumbents Darcy Antonucci, Joanne Gardner and Joyce Pritchard. Seeking their first terms are Christopher Blum and John Torrice.

Full candidate bios are available under the news tab of the Compass Federal Credit Union website at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass members that pre-registered online by August 26, and attend this year’s meeting, will automatically be entered into a chance to win a $75 Compass gift card. Compass Federal Credit Union will then donate $150 to the winner’s charity of choice.

Members do not need to pre-register to vote on Thursday. Attendance is free.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

